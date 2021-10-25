Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
October 25 2021 7:00pm
30:31

Global News at 5:30 Toronto: October 25, 2021

Capacity limits lifted as part of the province’s new reopening plan. Eight shootings, four killed as gun violence flares in the city. And, a Toronto designer creating a shoe that’s taking a step towards environmental sustainability.

