Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Artist
July 24 2021 1:27pm
03:52

The immersive exhibition explores plastic pollution.

Artist, Paula Nishikawara, shares the details of her new exhibition at the Vancouver Maritime Museum that tackles the theme of water pollution.

Advertisement

Video Home