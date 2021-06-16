Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 16 2021 10:56am
03:14

An interactive Indigenous map of B.C.

Artist Hannah Mashon discusses the launch of the first ever interactive First Peoples’ Map of B.C., where non-Indigenous people can learn about First Nations language, arts and culture.

