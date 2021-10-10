Menu

Global News Morning BC
October 10 2021 1:36pm
03:53

Human Weighted Blanket project

Artist, Joshua Oliver a.k.a. Red Jay, shares details of his new project that aims to provide relief to pandemic-related mental health suffering.

