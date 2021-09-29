Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 5 BC
September 29 2021 8:26pm
00:57

6,128 orange ribbons on display in downtown Vancouver to honour residential school children

A powerful and poignant display in B.C. Wednesday, as thousands of orange ribbons at the Vancouver Art Gallery on the eve of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation .

Advertisement

Video Home