Is Truth and Reconciliation Day a stat in B.C.? What’s open and closed

On Sept. 30, B.C. will join the rest of Canada in marking the first federal Truth and Reconciliation Day.

The day was announced in June by the government as a day for all Canadians to listen and learn about the country’s colonial history and the ongoing trauma caused by residential schools.

“In recent years, Sept. 30 has been known as Orange Shirt Day, so-called because of the residential school experiences of the campaign’s founder, Phyllis Webstad,” the B.C. government said in a statement in August.

“It is a day when we honour the children who suffered in the residential school system, and many residential school survivors and supporters have advocated for this to become a national day of commemoration, to respond to one of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action.”

What is open and closed on Truth and Reconciliation Day in B.C.?

The day is a national holiday in Canada but has not yet been made a provincial holiday in B.C.

That means all employers do not have to recognize the day as a stat holiday or provide employees with a day off or stat pay.

Federal employees and workers in federally-regulated workplaces will have the day off, including postal workers.

Schools, post-secondary institutions, some health-care workplaces and Crown corporations will all be closed.

Most daycares are expected to be closed as they often follow the school calendar.

Banks and post offices will be closed.

The B.C. government has advised all public-sector employers to honour the day and give employees the day off.

Some city halls and services such as libraries are expected to be closed.

Sept 30, 2021, City Hall, Rec Complex, & library are closed in observance of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation to commemorate the history & legacy of residential schools & honour Indigenous communities, families, & survivors. Recycling & green waste will be collected. pic.twitter.com/RZjRJBnPTz — City of Port Moody (@CityofPoMo) September 29, 2021

Many public services will remain open but may be operating at reduced levels.

Businesses that provide essential services and supports will still be open, however, they may be operating with reduced staff and hours.

It is expected that stores and restaurants will be open unless the owners choose to give their employees the day off.

The Indian Residential Schools Crisis Line (1-866-925-4419) is available 24 hours a day for anyone experiencing pain or distress as a result of their residential school experience.