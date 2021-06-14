Menu

Global News Morning BC
June 14 2021 10:29am
04:21

Tapping into the healing power of Indigenous art

Coast Salish and Kwakwaka’wakw artist Maynard Johnny Jr. discusses the impact of sharing cultural insight with non-Indigenous audiences and the healing power of art.

