Global News at 10 Regina
July 23 2021 8:16pm
01:32

Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted this summer throughout Saskatchewan, public health officials say it is safe for schools to resume traditional in-class learning this fall.

