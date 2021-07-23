Saskatchewan students return to class this fall free of COVID-19 restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan schools will be returning to normal this fall as COVID-19 restrictions will no longer be in place for the 2021-22 school year.

This means schools will not be required to have a masking policy in place or physical distancing measures.

Saskatchewan lifted all COVID-19 restrictions on July 11 with nearly 70 per cent of residents aged 12 and older received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“Public health — at both local and provincial levels — has a long history and well-established model for working with the education sector,” said Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer in regards to the provincial safe schools plan released on July 8.

“As always, the Office of the CMHO will continue to work with local Medical Health Officers across the province, and collaborate with schools, divisions and the Ministry of Education, to continuously offer advice on the mitigation and management of COVID-19 in the school setting.”

Outlined in the plan, Shahab refers to the belief “children ages 11 and under are not independently mobile, so if the vaccination rate is high in parents, families, friends and educators, that indirectly protects children ages 11 and under,” he said.

“Schools have not been a major source of direct COVID-19 infection and the transmission rate is lower in schools than it is in the community.”

School sports, dance, drama, band and choir along with all other extracurricular activities will also be returning to normal.

There are still some common practices that will remain in schools including rapid testing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection along with staff and students advised to stay home if feeling sick.

“Our longstanding track record of successfully working together has been further enhanced by our collaboration during the COVID-19 pandemic, and we remain committed to collaboration as we focus on a return to normal,” Shahab said.

The province said its current approach for the 2021-22 school year may change if cases spike.

Global News reached out to the Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation who declined to comment.

