Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Regina
May 28 2021 2:03pm
01:48

Saskatchewan standing behind Ethan Bear, denouncing racism in sport

Edmonton Oilers defenceman Ethan Bear was subject to racist comments after his teams first-round playoff exit he took a stand, and many around Saskatchewan are standing with him.

Advertisement

Video Home