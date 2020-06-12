Global News at 5 Regina June 12 2020 6:29pm 01:52 Lloydminster man paints Black Lives Matter message, turns fence into public canvas Lloydminster resident Travis Hall spray painted a fist and #BLM to show support for the Black Lives Matter movement. Lloydminster man paints Black Lives Matter message, turns fence into public canvas <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061654/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7061654/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no"></iframe></div> Responsive site?