COVID-19 vaccine updates
April 26 2021 11:33am
03:22

Vaccine Awareness

“Go to credible sources. We went to the people that we trust the most, so we went to our doctors… who have long, extensive histories with us.”
Manitoban Thom Van Dyke talks about his decision to get vaccinated.

