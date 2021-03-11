COVID-19 vaccine updates March 11 2021 11:10am 02:49 AstraZeneca vaccine arrives for some Manitoba pharmacies With the AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in Manitoba and rolling out to pharmacies, Exchange District Pharmacist owner Ryan Chan discusses what it means for his industry and Manitobans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690507/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7690507/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?