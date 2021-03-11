Menu

COVID-19 vaccine updates
March 11 2021 11:10am
02:49

AstraZeneca vaccine arrives for some Manitoba pharmacies

With the AstraZeneca vaccine arriving in Manitoba and rolling out to pharmacies, Exchange District Pharmacist owner Ryan Chan discusses what it means for his industry and Manitobans.

