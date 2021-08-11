Menu

COVID-19 vaccine updates
August 11 2021 11:42am
03:59

U of W faculty calling for mandatory vaccinations

“It’s a way to ensure we have this happy, healthy and safe academic year.” University of Winnipeg Faculty Association’s president talks about their call for mandatory vaccinations for on campus staff, students and visitors.

