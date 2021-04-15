Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19 Research
April 15 2021 11:48am
04:07

Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 15

Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about the risk of blood clots and vaccines, and explains how new research is looking at identifying viruses in animals before they threaten humans.

Advertisement

Video Home