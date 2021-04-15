COVID-19 Research April 15 2021 11:48am 04:07 Answering your COVID-19 questions, April 15 Virologist Dr. Jason Kindrachuk talks about the risk of blood clots and vaccines, and explains how new research is looking at identifying viruses in animals before they threaten humans. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759840/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7759840/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?