Quebec Premier François Legault announced on Tuesday that he would have to extend COVID-19 emergency measures in three regions – Outaouais, Quebec City and Chaudière-Appalaches – for another week until May 3. This means all schools in these regions remain closed and the curfew of 8 p.m. remains in place. He added as soon as things are better controlled in these regions, primary schools will be the first to open.