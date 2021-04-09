Menu

Global National
April 9 2021 7:21pm
01:52

B.C. stops genomic sequencing to screen for coronavirus variants

British Columbia is changing its strategy to screen for coronavirus variants, as cases of them rise across the province. Robin Gill explains what’s behind the decision.

