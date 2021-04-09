Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. reports more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

By Simon Little Global News
Click to play video: 'The latest COVID-19 infection rate numbers for April 9, 2021' The latest COVID-19 infection rate numbers for April 9, 2021
WATCH: Reporter Keith Baldrey has the latest COVID-19 infection rate numbers for April 9, 2021. We are sitting at 1262 new cases, and 40,018 vaccinations in B.C. as of Thursday.

British Columbia reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases for the second consecutive day, Friday.

In a written statement, health officials reported 1,262 new cases and two additional deaths.

Read more: B.C. shatters records with 1,293 new COVID-19 cases, pushing average over 1,000 per day

It brought the seven-day moving average for new cases to a new record high of 1,083.

Story continues below advertisement

New infections in the Lower Mainland continued to drive case numbers.

There were 358 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 638 in the Fraser Health region, 54 in the Island Health region, 132 in the Interior Health region and 79 in the Northern Health region.

Trending Stories

There were 9.574 new cases, the highest since Dec. 31, while an additional 15,673 people were isolating due to possible exposure.

B.C. reported 332 people in hospital, 102 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

Read more: SeaBus Memes: How B.C.’s COVID-19 pandemic is being reflected in social media satire

Story continues below advertisement

The province says it has now administered more than one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

About 18.2 per cent of B.C.’s population, 937,413 people have had at least one dose, while 87,606 people have also had a second dose.

Anyone over 65 or who has received a letter designating them as clinically extremely vulnerable may now register online for their vaccine.

The province has confirmed a total of 4,111 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, including 3,082 of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant and 974 of the P.1 (Brazil) variant.

B.C. has recorded a total of 109,540 cases and 1,495 deaths.

Read more: B.C. encourages residents 65 years and up to register for COVID-19 vaccine

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the province issued a new order requiring businesses that have three employees who test positive for COVID with evidence of workplace transmission to close for 10 days.

The province also said that COVID-19 variants of concern have become so dominant it will proceed as if every test-positive case is one of the more transmissible variants.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers