News April 8 2021 1:49pm 01:59 Montrealers over 55 line up for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine Quebec is now allowing anyone who is 55 and older to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports. ‘I’m here to stay alive’: Montrealers over 55 line up for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7746224/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7746224/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?