News
April 8 2021 1:49pm
01:59

Montrealers over 55 line up for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine

Quebec is now allowing anyone who is 55 and older to get their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines reports.

