Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
April 19 2021 9:04am
03:54

COVID-19 Update

With younger people being hospitalized with symptoms, is it time to lower the eligibility age for the COVID-19 vaccine? Global’s Laura Casella asks Dr. Don Sheppard to weigh in.

Advertisement

Video Home