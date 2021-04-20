Menu

AstraZeneca
April 20 2021 2:06pm
Legault says people aged 45 and older can get AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in Quebec

Quebec Premier François Legault announced Tuesday that people 45 and older would be able to start getting the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday.

