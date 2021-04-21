Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
April 21 2021 8:27am
01:29

More Montrealers eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

As of Wednesday, Montrealers 45 years-of-age and older are eligible to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines has the story.

