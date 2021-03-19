Quebec hits the gas on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Quebec is seeking businesses to join its vaccine rollout plan. Between 20 and 50 businesses are being asked to volunteer to help get the COVID-19 vaccine out in various communities. The businesses in question will have to commit to administering 15,000 shots, which can include employees and their families as well as surrounding neighborhoods. This as the province gives the green light for people 65 and over to book their vaccination appointments. Global’s Amanda Jelowicki has more.