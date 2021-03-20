Menu

Health

Quebec reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 41,000 more vaccinations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 20, 2021 12:23 pm
Quebec is seeking businesses to join its vaccine rollout plan. Between 20 and 50 businesses are being asked to volunteer to help get the COVID-19 vaccine out in various communities. The businesses in question will have to commit to administering 15,000 shots, which can include employees and their families as well as surrounding neighborhoods. This as the province gives the green light for people 65 and over to book their vaccination appointments. Global's Amanda Jelowicki has more.

Quebec is reporting 775 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, including one in the past 24 hours.

Provincial health authorities say hospitalizations increased by one to 505, while the number of intensive care cases remains unchanged at 99.

Authorities say they administered 41,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

This brings the total to 915,653 doses since the immunization drive kicked off, representing about 10.8 per cent of the population.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday’s inoculations mark another daily high and says the province wants to continue that trend as it aims to have all adult Quebecers who want a vaccine receive their first dose by June 24.

The province has reported 301,691 infections, 10,594 deaths and 284,203 recoveries.

The province currently has 6,894 active cases.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
