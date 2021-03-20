Quebec reports 775 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths, 41,000 more vaccinations

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 775 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus on Saturday, including one in the past 24 hours.

Provincial health authorities say hospitalizations increased by one to 505, while the number of intensive care cases remains unchanged at 99.

Authorities say they administered 41,338 doses of COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

This brings the total to 915,653 doses since the immunization drive kicked off, representing about 10.8 per cent of the population.

Health Minister Christian Dubé said Friday’s inoculations mark another daily high and says the province wants to continue that trend as it aims to have all adult Quebecers who want a vaccine receive their first dose by June 24.

The province has reported 301,691 infections, 10,594 deaths and 284,203 recoveries.

The province currently has 6,894 active cases.

