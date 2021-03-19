Menu

Health

Quebec turns to private companies for COVID-19 vaccination blitz

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 19, 2021 11:01 am
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube delivers remarks at a news conference in Montreal, on Friday, March 19, 2021.
Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube delivers remarks at a news conference in Montreal, on Friday, March 19, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Quebec is looking to accelerate its COVID-19 vaccination rollout with help from the private sector in the coming weeks.

Health Minister Christian Dubé announced Friday that the province is inviting companies with adequate space and resources to register as inoculation hubs.

The plan is to take pressure off workers on the front lines of the pandemic while also vaccinating as many people as possible.

“Our goal is to support the health network,” he said.

Read more: Quebec expands COVID-19 vaccination to seniors 65 and older across the province

The government is specifically looking for an additional 20 to 50 vaccination sites provided by private businesses. Companies will have to commit to vaccinating a total of 15,000 to 25,000 people from May to August.

Each company that signs up will be able to vaccinate its employees and workers at nearby enterprises as well as families. The public will also be able to register for a shot at those sites.

“We have an opportunity here this morning and over the next few weeks to end this war, this war that we are living through together,” Dubé said.

Under the plan, Quebec will have three kinds of facilities where people can be vaccinated: mass sites set up by the province, pharmacies in the Montreal area and private companies.

Quebec has given more than 830,000 doses to date. The province has pledged to give a first shot to any adult who wants one by June 24.

With files from The Canadian Press

