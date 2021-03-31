Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Global News Morning Montreal
March 31 2021 7:24am
04:15

COVID-19 update

Is the Quebec government doing enough to ward off a third wave? Global’s Laura Casella asks Global News medical expert Dr. Mitch Shulman to weigh in.

Advertisement

Video Home