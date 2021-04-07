AHL April 7 2021 11:48pm 01:11 HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Senators vs Moose – Apr. 7 Highlights from the American Hockey League as the Belleville Senators defeated the Manitoba Moose 3-2 on Wednesday at the Bell MTS Iceplex. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745154/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7745154/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?