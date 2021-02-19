AHL February 19 2021 8:39pm 01:48 HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Marlies vs Moose – Feb. 19 Highlights from the American Hockey League as the Manitoba Moose picked up a second straight win with a 2-1 defeat of the Toronto Marlies on Friday at Bell MTS Place. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652126/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7652126/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?