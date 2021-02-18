Menu

AHL
February 18 2021 11:11pm
01:56

HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Marlies vs Moose – Feb. 18

Highlights from the American Hockey League as the Manitoba Moose defeated the Toronto Marlies 4-2 for their first win of the season on Thursday at Bell MTS Place.

