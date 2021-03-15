Dr. Bonnie Henry on safety of AstraZeneca vaccine following reports of blood clotting in some countries
As British Columbians begin to receive more doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says the province is taking measures to ensure the safety of the vaccine following reports of 37 cases of blood-clotting in other countries. Henry also explains how the blood clots could be associated with other issues or conditions and that 70 million doses of the vaccine have already been safely administered around the world.