AstraZeneca vaccine
April 16 2021 5:16pm
01:04

B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

It was British Columba Premier John Horgan’s turn to roll up his sleeve and get the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday.

