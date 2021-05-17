Second dose of COVID-19 vaccine may be available sooner than expected in B.C.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said it is likely that many British Columbians will get a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine sooner than expected at Monday’s press briefing. The province has approximately 20,000 doses left of the AstraZeneca vaccine that expires at the end of June and those who received their first dose may have the option of also receiving their second dose of this vaccine. B.C. health officials are waiting for the results of a study on vaccine protection before making an announcement.