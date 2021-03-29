B.C. officials announce new ‘circuit breaker’ restrictions to curb spread of COVID-19 transmission

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces sweeping new restrictions on Monday to help stop the increased transmission of COVID-19 in British Columbia. The measures, which look to reduce indoor social activities and contain areas with escalating numbers, including the closing of indoor dining at bars and restaurants, the end of adult group fitness activities, masks in schools for Surrey kids and the shut down of Whistler-Blackcomb ski resort. The restrictions will remain in place until Monday, April 19.