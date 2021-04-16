Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
April 16 2021 9:20pm
01:46

B.C. Premier John Horgan gets his COVID-19 jab

Global’s Keith Baldrey on B.C. Premier John Horgan’s decision to get the AstraZeneca vaccine today.

