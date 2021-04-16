Menu

Health

B.C. premier encouraging people to get COVID-19 vaccine after receiving AstraZeneca shot

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 16, 2021 6:22 pm
John Horgan vaccination View image in full screen
Premier John Horgan receives a dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the pharmacy in James Bay Thrifty's Foods in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, April 16, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

John Horgan has joined the list of the more than one million British Columbians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

The B.C. premier received an AstraZeneca shot at a pharmacy in Victoria on Friday. British Columbians 55 years of age and older are eligible to get that shot at a pharmacy.

“I want all British Columbians to know that as of today, 27 per cent of British Columbians have been vaccinated. The AstraZeneca product is safe. I just had it applied to myself. My wife is slated to have hers next week,” Horgan said.

“I want to tell all British Columbians: When you get the call, get the opportunity to get vaccinated.”

B.C. Premier John Horgan gets AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

There has been growing public concern around the AstraZeneca vaccine as the National Advisory Committee on Immunization adjusts the ages of who can get the shot.

Under the committee’s guidance, the province shifted away from using AstraZeneca for priority workers, instead focusing on the 55-plus group of the general population.

The move happened after the vaccine was linked to blood clotting in Europe, and earlier this week, Canada reported its first case of vaccine-induced blood clots linked to AstraZeneca in a Quebec woman who is said to be recovering at home.

Read more: AstraZeneca vaccine still safe despite ‘stronger link’ to blood clots, Health Canada says

A recent Angus Reid online survey suggests 41 per cent of Canadians would be comfortable receiving the AstraZeneca shot.

B.C. health officials have consistently told people to take the first shot available to them, and that AstraZeneca is safe — that the blood-clotting issue has been found just once in Canada after hundreds of thousands of doses have been administered.

“Reduce your contacts and stay as far away from people as possible and enjoy the good weather,” Horgan said.

