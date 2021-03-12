Menu

Anoop Singh Klair
March 12 2021 8:31pm
01:31

Defence argues for case of former Vernon teacher to be thrown out on technicality

Closing arguments have finished in the trial of a former Vernon teacher accused of several sex crimes from approximately two decades ago. Jules Knox reports.

