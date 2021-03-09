Anoop Singh Klair March 9 2021 8:43pm 01:50 Former Vernon teacher accused of historic sex crimes A former Vernon teacher has been accused of several sex crimes from approximately two decades ago. Jules Knox reports on his trial. Former Vernon teacher on trial for historic sex crimes <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687401/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7687401/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?