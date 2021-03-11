Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
Anoop Singh Klair
March 11 2021 8:34pm
01:35

Former Vernon teacher accused of historic sex crimes denies allegations

A former Vernon teacher has been accused of several sex crimes from approximately two decades ago. On Thursday, he took the stand in his own defence. Jules Knox reports.

Advertisement

Video Home