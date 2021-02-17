Coronavirus: Manitoba premier criticizes Ottawa over vaccine rollout, talks contract for made-in-Canada vaccine
Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister criticized the federal government’s vaccine rollout plan on Wednesday, saying due to Ottawa handling the vaccine distribution it forces provinces to wait, and said it is in part the reason for their agreement with Providence Therapeutics to support a made-in-Canada vaccine. He said the hope is while it may not be in 2021, once approved the vaccine would be “much less risk” than the delays they’ve seen with current vaccines produced outside Canada.