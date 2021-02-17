Manitoba premier to give coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s premier is expected to give an update on the province’s COVID-19 fight Wednesday.

Brian Pallister has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

The premier’s office hasn’t said exactly what Pallister plans to discuss or announce at the media briefing.

On Wednesday health officials announced one additional death connected to COVID-19 and 76 new infections.

The latest victim, a man in his 80s linked to an outbreak at St. Boniface Hospital unit 5B in Winnipeg, brings Manitoba’s COVID-19 death toll to 876.

The new infections bring the province’s total number of cases reported since March last year to 31,007.

Earlier in the day officials from the province’s vaccination implementation taskforce announced two new large vaccination clinics that will open in the first week of March.

One is in the Winkler area and the other is in Selkirk.

That will mean one such site in each of the province’s five health regions.

Manitoba health officials say they will also be using doctors’ offices and pharmacists to distribute vaccines once supplies ramp up in the spring.

–With files from The Canadian Press

