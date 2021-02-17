Global News at 10 Regina February 17 2021 8:13am 01:42 Saskatchewan extends COVID-19 public health measures until March 19 Saskatchewan is tweaking Phase 1 of its vaccine plan as well as extending public health measures for another month. COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan Coronavirus: List of Saskatchewan school exposures and outbreaks Phase 1 of Saskatchewan’s coronavirus vaccine plan adds more health-care workers <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7645148/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7645148/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?