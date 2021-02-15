Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
February 15 2021 5:46pm
02:27

Coronavirus: Ontario government updates COVID-19 vaccination plan

The Ontario government has unveiled new priority groups to get the first doses of COVID-19 vaccines set to arrive in the coming weeks. Travis Dhanraj reports.

