Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph announce mass COVID-19 vaccination plan

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public says its mass COVID-19 vaccination program is committed to vaccinating at least 75 per cent of the population aged 16 years and over by early August.

Plans were announced on Tuesday that would see vaccination clinics set up around the area which will aim to administer 10,000 doses per day.

The program will begin as soon as additional vaccine doses become available, public health said in a news release.

“The mass vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the largest public health projects our region has ever seen,” medical officer of health, Dr. Nicola Mercer said.

“It will take a true ‘all-hands-on-deck’ approach to make this plan a reality. I am grateful to our public, private and health-care partners for their major role in the vaccine plan. Without their support and commitment, vaccinations of this scale and scope would not be possible.”

Hub clinics will be located at public health offices in Guelph and Orangeville, as well as the Centre Wellington Community Sportsplex.

Local paramedic services and Family Health teams will lead mobile clinics for rural communities and vulnerable populations.

There will also be ‘partner-led’ clinics headed up by the Guelph Family Health Team, the University of Guelph and Linamar.

“Linamar is honoured to have the opportunity to establish a vaccination clinic on our site,” Linamar’s CEO Linda Hasenfratz said.

“We have an enthusiastic team working hard with the WDG Public Health and other industry partners on the launch of the clinic and are proud to be serving this community so many of our people call home.”

As of Tuesday, 10,510 vaccines have been administered in the area, including 3,606 second-dose vaccines.

More information about the vaccine rollout can be found on public health’s website.