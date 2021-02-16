Guelph reports 34 new COVID-19 cases from weekend, 4 more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit says four people with COVID-19 died over the long weekend, raising the city’s death toll to 30.

So far this year, 20 deaths have been attributed to the novel coronavirus, including 12 in February.

Guelph also reported 34 new cases of the disease from the Family Day weekend, bringing its case count to 2,554.

Active cases in the city fell by 10 cases from Friday to 106 on Tuesday. That includes seven people being treated for the virus in the hospital.

Another 40 people recovered from COVID-19 over the weekend as resolved cases reached 2,414.

Along with 12 deaths in February, Guelph has reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 while 352 people recovered.

Wellington County

Wellington County reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 from the weekend, bringing its case count to 940.

Active cases increased by five from Friday to 25 on Tuesday and that includes one person with COVID-19 being treated in the hospital.

Nine more people have recovered from the disease as resolved cases reached 886 during the pandemic.

The county’s death toll of 27 did not change.

COVID-19 outbreaks

Two of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the area continue.

An outbreak at Caressant Care’s long-term care home in Wellington North has seen 118 confirmed cases and 16 deaths since Dec. 26.

Nine people have died during an outbreak at the Village of Riverside Glen with 161 confirmed cases since Dec. 17.

There are 11 active outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

COVID-19 vaccines

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has administered 10,510 vaccines since its rollout began on Jan. 6.

That’s 1,035 more vaccinations than what was reported on Friday, the last time data was provided.

The number of fully vaccinated individuals who have received two doses has grown by 916 from Friday to 3,606.

