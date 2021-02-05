Global News at 10 Saskatoon February 5 2021 6:23pm 01:49 Video of racist customer at a Saskatoon restaurant brings forth community support A video showing a man yelling racial slurs at employees in a Saskatoon restaurant left many shocked, but for others, it’s a stark reality. Video of racist customer at a Saskatoon restaurant brings forth community support <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7623986/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7623986/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?