Global News Hour at 6
January 10 2021 6:41pm
02:02

Alberta experts respond to Capitol Hill incident in the U.S.

After rioters stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Alberta experts are weighing in on how it could affect the political climate in the province. Sarah Komadina explains.

