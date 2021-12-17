Menu

Global News Hour at 6
December 17 2021 7:16pm
01:37

Freezing cold temperatures to continue in Edmonton

Alberta is in for below-average temperatures until February, Sarah Komadina has more on what Edmontonians can expect and how people are dealing with the chilly temps.

