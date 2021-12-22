Menu

Global News Hour at 6
December 22 2021 1:00am
01:38

Canmore-based artist to be featured at World Juniors

An Indigenous artist based in Canmore is getting a worldwide opportunity. His art pieces will be used as awards at the World Juniors Hockey Championship. Sarah Komadina has more.

