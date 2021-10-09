Global News Hour at 6 October 9 2021 6:39pm 02:03 Edmonton charity tries to move forward after devastating fire The Emmanuel Foundation’s warehouse in Edmonton caught fire Friday morning. Now, charity members are trying to find ways to move forward. Sarah Komadina has more. Edmonton charity sorting through the wreckage after massive fire REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256322/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8256322/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?