Global News Hour at 6
October 11 2021 7:06pm
02:09

New rural Alberta party discussion starts

Alberta politics could see the formation of another conservative party — this one focused on raising rural concerns. Former UCP MLA Drew Barnes is the driving force behind the idea.
Provincial affairs reporter Tom Vernon reports.

